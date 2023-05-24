Man seriously injured after jumping from moving car in Grand Island

Grand Island Police said the man who jumped from the vehicle may have been high at the time.
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Police are investigating a bizarre incident which happened Tuesday afternoon on Stuhr Road.

Police say a passenger voluntarily jumped out of moving car around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Stuhr and Fonner Park Roads. Police found the passenger lying on the side of the road with a serious head injury. He was taken to CHI Health St. Francis and later transferred by helicopter to an Omaha hospital. Police declined to name the victim other than to say he was a 34-year-old man.

Police said the victim was huffing canned air, “freaked out,” and jumped from the vehicle. Police Captain Jim Duering said, “Irrational behavior is the only thing we can attribute to this incident.”

Police arrested the vehicle’s driver, Josh Moran, 25. When contacted, police said he appeared to be under the influence and failed field sobriety tests. Police say Moran admitted to using cannabis and THC products before driving the vehicle. Police arrested Moran for DUI Drugs Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

Police shut down part of Stuhr Road while investigating the accident.

Joshua Moran is in jail after a DUI incident in Grand Island.(Hall County Detention Center)

