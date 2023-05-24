Warm temperatures continue Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The summer like weather pattern continues Wednesday with above average temperatures and sunshine. A back door cold front will slide in to eastern Nebraska on Thursday bringing slightly cooler temperatures and a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. At this time, Friday and Saturday looks mainly dry in eastern Nebraska with the best chance of rain in western Nebraska. The above average temperatures are expected into next week.

Mostly sunny and continued warm with highs in the 80s across Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. Northeast wind becoming southeasterly 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Warm temperatures Wednesday. (KOLN)

Mostly clear to partly cloudy and mild Wednesday night into early Thursday morning with lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Comfortable temperatures Wednesday night. (KOLN)

Partly sunny and slightly cooler with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

It will be a little cooler on Thursday. (KOLN)

Three-day precipitation potential Wednesday through Saturday indicates the lightest precipitation will be across northeast Nebraska. Southwest Nebraska could see up to an inch of rain over the next three days. The Lincoln area could see between a tenth of an inch to a quarter of inch of rain mainly on Thursday.

Heaviest rainfall will be in parts of western Nebraska. (KOLN)

Mainly dry conditions expected in the Lincoln area Friday and Saturday with isolated thunderstorms Sunday and Monday. Above average temperatures continue into next week.

Above average temperatures with a few rain chances over the next 7 days. (KOLN)

