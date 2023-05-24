Warm temperatures continue Wednesday

Brad's Wednesday First Look Forecast
By Brad Anderson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The summer like weather pattern continues Wednesday with above average temperatures and sunshine. A back door cold front will slide in to eastern Nebraska on Thursday bringing slightly cooler temperatures and a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. At this time, Friday and Saturday looks mainly dry in eastern Nebraska with the best chance of rain in western Nebraska. The above average temperatures are expected into next week.

Mostly sunny and continued warm with highs in the 80s across Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. Northeast wind becoming southeasterly 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Warm temperatures Wednesday.
Warm temperatures Wednesday.(KOLN)

Mostly clear to partly cloudy and mild Wednesday night into early Thursday morning with lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Comfortable temperatures Wednesday night.
Comfortable temperatures Wednesday night.(KOLN)

Partly sunny and slightly cooler with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

It will be a little cooler on Thursday.
It will be a little cooler on Thursday.(KOLN)

Three-day precipitation potential Wednesday through Saturday indicates the lightest precipitation will be across northeast Nebraska. Southwest Nebraska could see up to an inch of rain over the next three days. The Lincoln area could see between a tenth of an inch to a quarter of inch of rain mainly on Thursday.

Heaviest rainfall will be in parts of western Nebraska.
Heaviest rainfall will be in parts of western Nebraska.(KOLN)

Mainly dry conditions expected in the Lincoln area Friday and Saturday with isolated thunderstorms Sunday and Monday. Above average temperatures continue into next week.

Above average temperatures with a few rain chances over the next 7 days.
Above average temperatures with a few rain chances over the next 7 days.(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office cited a motorcycle rider they claim was driving...
Motorcycle rider cited for ‘popping wheelies’ daily in downtown Lincoln traffic
Lillie Bowman
Concerned parents alert investigators about Norris High teacher’s relationship with student
Lincoln man found hiding in garage attic rafter after traffic stop attempt, NSP says
Nebraska lawmakers spent much of Monday's debate over Voter ID and its implementation after...
Nebraska Legislature passes amendment on Voter ID requirements
Nebraskans and others from surrounding states are forecast to travel in near record numbers for...
Travel reminders for Nebraskans heading into the summer season

Latest News

Brad's Wednesday First Look Forecast
5-Day Outlook
Wednesday Forecast: Continued warm...with a pop-up ‘storm ?
Tuesday Evening Forecast Update
Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday Forecast: Summer-like conditions continue