108-year-old publishes children’s book just in time for her birthday

Peggy Cobb, a 108-year-old Georgia woman, published a book she wrote and illustrated.
By Sawyer Buccy and Debra Worley
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) – A woman in Atlanta who recently turned 108 years old said her age doesn’t even cross her mind.

“I don’t even think about age,” Peggy Cobb said. “I think curiosity is the major thing. I am curious about everything. But also, I have a wide range of interests.”

Cobb loves children’s books and is already the author of several reads.

Now she’s a published author again – just in time for her 108th birthday.

Painter Pan: The Rainbow Man” isn’t a book she planned on publishing. The story had been written for some time, brought to life by Cobb’s illustrations many years ago.

It is about Painter Pan, a character whose vibrant colors on his cape create rainbows.

“It is a little uplifting, and you think about it after the book is closed,” Cobb said. “Furnish your mind well, and you will always have a comfortable place to live.”

Her book is available on Amazon.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lillie Bowman
Norris teacher’s alleged inappropriate relationship was first reported weeks earlier
Lawsuit claims man was ‘cooked alive’ while working at Nebraska energy facility
LSO says a man involved in a north Lincoln shooting from last month was arrested.
Fugitive task force arrests man involved in north Lincoln shooting last month
Door Dash driver’s car stolen while picking up order in Lincoln
Authorities say a 1-year-old boy died at the hospital after he was pinned between an electric...
Toddler dies after being pinned by automated mattress, authorities say

Latest News

Dr. Caitlin Bernard, left, sits between attorneys John Hoover and Alice Morical on Thursday...
Indiana doctor’s discipline hearing centers on privacy, reporting of Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Col. CQ Brown, Jr., pilots an aircraft at Nellis...
Air Force fighter pilot tapped by Biden to be next Joint Chiefs chairman
StarTran will be resuming full-service hours to 10 p.m. on all bus routes beginning Thursday,...
Lincoln StarTran to resume full-service hours
Seton Hall President Joseph E. Nyre hands a rolled-up certificate to Justin the service dog.
Service dog receives diploma alongside owner for attending all classes with her
FILE - A woman pauses as she visits a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant School, March...
Tennessee judge: Parents at school can try to keep shooter’s writings secret