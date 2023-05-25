Beatrice Middle School placed on lockdown after student brings fake gun to school

By Abigail Carrera
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beatrice Middle School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after one student began pointing a fake pistol at students on school grounds, Beatrice Public Schools said.

According to a BPS Facebook post, Beatrice Middle School was placed on lockdown for approximately 10 minutes after the 2:12 p.m. dismissal as staff and administration worked with emergency personnel to respond to the situation.

BPS said a student had returned to Beatrice Middle School grounds with a fake pistol and was pointing it at students.

Staff and Beatrice Police Department immediately intervened and took control of the situation, BPS said.

All BPS parents, staff, and students were informed as soon as details were available.

Beatrice Middle School will have crisis team members available as needed on Thursday for students and staff.

