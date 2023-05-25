Better chance of rain Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved into central and eastern Nebraska and that means cooler temperatures with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Best chance of rain will be from late Thursday morning into early Thursday evening. Warm temperatures will continue Friday through the Memorial Day weekend.

Mix of clouds and sun Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be cooler with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Cooler temperatures Thursday. (KOLN)

A few evening showers or thunderstorms possible, otherwise, partly cloudy with lows in the 50s.

Mild overnight temperatures. (KOLN)

Partly to mostly sunny and a touch warmer on Friday. Mainly dry in far eastern Nebraska with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in central and western Nebraska.

Coolest temperatures in western Nebraska. (KOLN)

Above average temperatures will continue Saturday through Wednesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Monday and Tuesday.

Warm temperatures will continue for the final days of May. (KOLN)

