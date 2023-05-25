Fire causes $100,000 in damage to east Lincoln home, LFR says

(MGN)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at a home Wednesday night in east Lincoln after smoke was spotted coming out of a second story window.

Just before 10 p.m., LFR was dispatched to a home near N 98th and Holdrege Streets and saw a moderate amount of smoke coming from a second story window.

LFR said crews went inside the home and discovered a fire in the kitchen that had started on the stove. Firefighters quickly put water on the fire and prevented any further spread.

All occupants were out of the home when LFR crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

According to LFR, an estimated $100,000 in damage for structure and contents was reported.

Red Cross arrived and were in contact with the residents.

