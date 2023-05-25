Friday Forecast: Warm with spotty rain chances

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm temperatures with spotty rain chances in afternoon hours has been the pattern we’ve been in for a few days... and it’ll continue as we round out the work week.

Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and bring a few scattered chances for rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the morning to midafternoon for the 1011 region. This activity will be hit or miss. The Panhandle and far western Nebraska will have the better chance for rain and thunderstorms come the late afternoon to evening hours. A few of these storms may be strong to severe with hail and damaging winds as the primary storm threats. Other than the spotty to scattered rain chances, we are looking at another fairly warm day with high temperatures in the 80s for eastern Nebraska and a bit cooler in the west (the 70s) where rain chances are more likely.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Scattered rain showers possible across the 1011 region in the morning to afternoon hours. Western Nebraska will have the best chance of rain and thunderstorms in the evening... some may be strong to severe. (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the Panhandle and portions of western Nebraska. (KOLN)

Friday night into Saturday will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with the chance for isolated rain and thunderstorms in the southwest, the rest of the area should remain dry. Low temperatures will fall to the 50s... seasonal for this time of year. Lows will fall to the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny and dry for majority of the area. However, the Panhandle and far western Nebraska may see some rain and thunderstorms in the evening hours. A few of these storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail as the primary threats. High temperatures will range the mid 70s to the mid 80s. It’ll be warmest in the east and cooler in the west.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Rain and thunderstorms possible in the evening for the Panhandle. Some storms may be strong to severe. (KOLN)

A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible in the evening in the Panhandle and far western areas. (KOLN)

For the Memorial Day Weekend... Friday through Monday: temperatures will be in the 80s and while there is a 20% chance for rain we will likely remain dry with a rogue chance for a light shower. Enjoy any outdoor activities or pool parties! The 80s will persist and so will the slight chance for rain and storms through the remainder of the next 7 days.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

