Gabby Petito’s parents get ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother

FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to her death.(Gabby Petito / Instagram)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A letter Brian Laundrie’s mother supposedly wrote to her son is now at the center of a civil case in Florida.

On Wednesday, attorneys for both sides argued in a Sarasota County courtroom over whether the letter is relevant in Gabby Petito’s parents’ lawsuit against the Laundries.

Petito’s parents have a copy of the letter.

The letter reportedly references to getting a shovel and burying a body, and the envelope it was in said, “burn after reading.”

The letter is undated but was recovered from Brian Laundrie’s backpack when his remains were found back in October 2021.

The Petitos are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to Gabby Petito’s death.

They said the Laundries refused to return calls or texts while she was missing.

The Laundries have argued in court filings they had no duty to the Petitos.

Brian Laundrie confessed in a notebook that he was responsible for Gabby Petitos death before he took his own life.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lillie Bowman
Norris teacher’s alleged inappropriate relationship was first reported weeks earlier
Lawsuit claims man was ‘cooked alive’ while working at Nebraska energy facility
LSO says a man involved in a north Lincoln shooting from last month was arrested.
Fugitive task force arrests man involved in north Lincoln shooting last month
Door Dash driver’s car stolen while picking up order in Lincoln
Authorities say a 1-year-old boy died at the hospital after he was pinned between an electric...
Toddler dies after being pinned by automated mattress, authorities say

Latest News

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Col. CQ Brown, Jr., pilots an aircraft at Nellis...
Air Force fighter pilot tapped by Biden to be next Joint Chiefs chairman has history of firsts
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, downed tree branches litter a neighborhood in...
After Typhoon Mawar battered Guam, ‘what used to be a jungle looks like toothpicks’
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive healthcare provider, speaks during an abortion...
Indiana doctor faces discipline hearing over 10-year-old Ohio girl’s abortion