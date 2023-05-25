HIGHLIGHTS: NSAA Boys State Golf (May 24)

Round 2 of Boys State Golf Championships
By Eddie Messel
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - State golf highlights from round two of the NSAA boys state golf championships for classes A,B,C and D.

Omaha Westside took home the Class A team title, York wins the Class B title, Kearney Catholic wins Class C and Pender wins the team title in Class D.

For the full leaderboards for the individual and teams scores of each class click below:

Class A

Class B

Class C

Class D

