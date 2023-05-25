LPD to increase O Street traffic enforcement during Memorial Day weekend

Two women were killed in a crash near 52nd and O Streets Memorial Day 2022.
Two women were killed in a crash near 52nd and O Streets Memorial Day 2022.(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department will increase officer enforcement on O Street this Memorial Day weekend.

The changes come about a year after a crash on O Street during the annual Americruise event which killed two women and sent 20 others to the hospital.

The teenager accused by Lincoln Police of speeding and causing the crash will go on trial this fall.

The department will collaborate with outside law enforcement agencies this weekend to beef up their response, including Nebraska State Patrol to provide support from the sky, according to a release by LPD.

Additional officers will be on patrol and cameras will actively monitor affected areas during the annual cruises down O Street, Police said.

The department will also coordinate traffic with Lincoln Transportation and Utilities and limit congestion through partnerships with area businesses.

LPD asked if you see something, say something by calling 911 for an emergency or (402) 441-6000 for non-emergencies.

