LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Officers said 12-year-old Angel Neighbors was last seen in the 4100 block of NW 50th street Wednesday night around 7 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000.

