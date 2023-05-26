Endangered Missing Advisory issued for missing eastern Nebraska woman

64-year-old Kristie Bussen may need medical attention
(WCAX)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Fremont Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 64-year-old woman who may need medical attention.

An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued for Kristie Bussen, who was last seen in the 200 block of North Pierce Street in Fremont on Friday at 7 a.m.

Bussen is a white female, around 5′8″ tall, 155 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black knee-length nightgown with white lettering on it referencing coffee.

Authorities believe she is driving a Blue 2013 Buick Lacrosse, with the Nebraska license plate 5D3802.

Bussen has a medical condition that can cause her to become confused and needs her medication.

People with any information are asked to call 911, or contact the Fremont Police Department at (402) 727-2677 immediately.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawsuit claims man was ‘cooked alive’ while working at Nebraska energy facility
The Lincoln Police Department said they have located a 12-year-old girl Thursday just after 12...
Missing 12-year-old girl located, LPD says
Lillie Bowman
Norris teacher’s alleged inappropriate relationship was first reported weeks earlier
Kyle Christen
Man arrested following two car robbery attempts in Lincoln, LPD says
Jonathan Sawyer
Sarpy County authorities seeking armed and dangerous suspect

Latest News

Saturday High Temperatures
Warm Memorial Day Weekend with isolated storm chances
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responds to fire in East Lincoln
Lincoln Parks and Recreation announced seven outdoor public pools in Lincoln that will be...
Lincoln Parks and Recreation releases summer pool schedule
A full size pickup could be seen underwater in Dundy County.
Heavy rain leads to flooding across parts of southwest Nebraska