Events happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in the Capital City, here are a few ideas courtesy of the Friday Fast Facts compiled by “Visit Lincoln.”

REMEMBERING OUR FALLEN FROM NEBRASKA

During store hours Tues.-Mon.; Free event

As Memorial Day approaches, this is a great way to pay tribute to our fallen soldiers. Remembering Our Fallen from Nebraska is a photographic war memorial that honors our country’s military fallen from The Global War on Terror (9/11/2001-8/30/2021) which includes fallen military who called Nebraska home. Remembering Our Fallen is designed to travel and includes both militan and personal photos. This event is at Scheels, located at 3030 Pine Lake Road. For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/956954822004820.

2023 COWBOY MOUNTED SHOOTING ASSOCIATION NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

See website for event schedule Thurs.-Sun: Free event

The Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association is the fastest growing equestrian sport in the nation. Mounted contestants compete in this fast-action timed event using two 45 caliber single action revolvers, each loaded with five rounds of specially prepared blank ammunition. The Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association has a variety of levels of competition for everyone, ranging from novice levels to the seasoned professional. This event is at Lancaster Event Center, located at 4100 N. 84th Street. For more information call (402) 441-6545 or visit www.lancastereventcenter.org.

2023 TIRE RACK SCCA LINCOLN PROSOLO

All Day Fri. & Sat; Free for Spectators

Sports Car Club of America competitors are returning to Lincoln to compete this weekend. This is a stop on the national tour, leading up to the SOLO Nationals held in Lincoln in September. This event is at Lincoln Airpark, located at NW 36th and W. Mathis streets. For more information call (800) 770-2055 or visit www.scca.com.

DEER SPRINGS WINERY PRESENTS MIDNIGHT WANDERERS

7-9pm Fri.; $5, Items for purchase

Deer Springs Winery is kicking off their summer outdoor concerts this Friday with The Midnight Wanderers! They will have food truck Carolina Smoke BBQ and the Wine Slushy machine at full throttle! Visit their website to get your tickets in advance or just come on out and they can get you taken care of on site. This event is at Deer Springs Winery, located at 16255 Adams Street. For more information call (402) 327-8738 or visit www.deerspringswinery.com/events.

WHEEL HUB MAGAZINE LIVE

8am-1pm Sat.; Free to attend for spectators to see the cars outside

Imagine how cool it would be to see all the incredible hot rods featured in the pages of Wheel Hub magazine in person, all at the same place at the same time. Thanks to Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed, now you can! Drive your hot rods out to the Speedway Motors Museum to enjoy the outdoor Cars and Coffee event running alongside the festivities indoors. This event is at Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed, located at 599 Oakcreek Drive. For more information visit www.wheelhubmag.com/wheelhublive.

