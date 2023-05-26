Flash Flood Warnings in Southwest Nebraska

Heavy rainfall is leading to localized flash flooding for southwest portions of Nebraska.
By Lorena Carmona and Beatriz Reyna
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STRATTON, Neb. (KSNB) - The National Weather Service has issued several Flash Flood Warnings for portions of Hitchcock, Hayes, and Red Willow Counties. Other Flood Warnings are in effect for parts of Dundy, Chase, Hayes, Hitchcock, Red Willow, and Frontier Counties in Southwest Nebraska.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have already produced as much as 5 to 10 inches of rain in the warned areas. Some of those areas may continue to receive additional heavy rainfall.

Around 8:15 a.m., the Dundy County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page that anyone traveling toward Enders, Wauneta or Trenton should stay home. Highways 61, 25, Max-Wauneta Road, Veterans Memorial Highway and 34 are closed due to flooding.

The sheriff’s office said emergency crews are already stretched thin across the area.

Around 7:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office shared photos of a full-sized pickup under flooded water.

A full size pickup could be seen underwater in Dundy County.
A full size pickup could be seen underwater in Dundy County.(Dundy County Sheriff's Office)

The Nebraska State Patrol and Game and Parks Commission are heading to the area to assist.

Authorities say do not risk it, it’s not worth it, turn around, don’t drown.

