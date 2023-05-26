Kearney man charged in assault of UNK football player

Marvin Zuniga, 19, is charged with assaulting a UNK football player, according to Buffalo...
Marvin Zuniga, 19, is charged with assaulting a UNK football player, according to Buffalo County Court records.(Buffalo County Jail)
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is facing an assault charge in Buffalo County Court following an incident involving a UNK football player.

Buffalo County Court records show 19-year-old Marvin Zuniga is charged with second degree assault following an incident on Sunday, May 14.

Charging documents accuse Zuniga of using a dangerous instrument to harm a member of the football team. Kearney police say Zuniga’s arrest was related to the early morning incident on west 23rd street.

Last week, UNK confirmed that members of the team were present at that incident as well as an incident later in the night May 14 on West 25th street and another incident May 17 also on West 25th street.

For the time being, Local4 is not reporting the name of the UNK player who was the alleged victim.

As of Friday afternoon, there was no record of a UNK football player being arrested or charged in connection with the three incidents.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawsuit claims man was ‘cooked alive’ while working at Nebraska energy facility
The Lincoln Police Department said they have located a 12-year-old girl Thursday just after 12...
Missing 12-year-old girl located, LPD says
Lillie Bowman
Norris teacher’s alleged inappropriate relationship was first reported weeks earlier
Kyle Christen
Man arrested following two car robbery attempts in Lincoln, LPD says
Jonathan Sawyer
Sarpy County authorities seeking armed and dangerous suspect

Latest News

Flooding in Stratton, Nebraska - May 26, 2023
Southwest Nebraska Flooding
A full size pickup could be seen underwater in Dundy County.
Flash Flood Warnings in Southwest Nebraska
Latest on heavy rains, flooding across southwest Nebraska
Two killed in Gosper County head-on collsion