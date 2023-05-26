Lincoln man faces additional felony charges after fleeing deputies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man is facing additional felony charges on Friday after fleeing law enforcement.

According to officials, 24-year-old Cameron Linderman is in custody for domestic assault, obstructing an officer, and resisting arrest on May 25.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s office was called to the Pine Lake area on a call about a domestic disturbance on May 24 right before 11:40 p.m. A woman Linderman knew told officials Linderman had punched her multiple times in the face, dragged her out of the trailer, and took off running with a knife.

Wednesday night, LSO learned Linderman was near 140th and West Holdridge. LSO, the Lincoln Police Department, and the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, along with drones from Nebraska State Patrol, searched for Linderman for four hours but couldn’t find him. Thursday morning, LSO got a report of a suspicious party in the women’s bathroom at Pawnee Lake. LSO said when deputies approached the bathroom, Linderman ran into the lake and swam across it, avoiding arrest.

During the pursuit, the NSP helicopter was up and found Linderman hiding in some nearby trees. K-9s from NSP found Linderman and bit him. He was then taken into custody and taken to an area hospital because of the bite and a broken hand.

LSO said Linderman is facing charges of third-degree domestic assault, which is a felony because of prior convictions. Linderman is waiting on a trial for another domestic assault incident.

