Lincoln Parks and Recreation releases summer pool schedule

By Abigail Carrera
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Parks and Recreation announced seven outdoor public pools in Lincoln that will be opening Monday.

Two pools that will be opening at a later date include the Belmont Pool, which will open Thursday, June 1 and Star City Shores, which will open Monday, June 5.

“Our Parks and Recreation team is proud to provide Lincoln with healthy, safe, and vibrant aquatic facilities. The staggered openings will allow us to certify and train newly hired lifeguards and staff to ensure a successful pool season,” Maggie Stuckey-Ross, Parks and Recreation director, said.

All pools will be open seven days a week from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will close Sunday, August 13. Locations are as follows:

Star City Shores Aquatic Center

  • 4375 S. 33rd Court, 402-441-6670 (Opens June 5)

University Place Aquatic Center

  • 2000 N. 48th, 402-441-7834

Highlands Aquatic Center

  • 5511 NW. 12th, 402-441-7800

Neighborhood pools

  • Arnold Pool, 4000 NW. 46th Street, 402-441-7829
  • Ballard Pool, 3901 N. 66th Street, 402-441-7898
  • Belmont Pool, 12th and Manatt streets, 402-441-7826 (Opens June 1, closed June 3 and 4)
  • Eden Pool, 4400 Antelope Creek, 402-441-7827
  • Irvingdale Pool, 1900 Van Dorn Street, 402-441-7828
  • Woods Pool, 33rd and “J” streets, 402-441-7782

Family swim nights begin June 5 and are offered from 6 to 8 p.m. for $10 per family at the following pools:

  • Monday: Belmont
  • Tuesday: Eden
  • Wednesday: Irvingdale
  • Thursday: Ballard
  • Friday: Arnold Heights and Woods

Additionally, the free Trago Sprayground in Trago Park near North 22nd and U Streets will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., May 29 through Labor Day.

Applications for seasonal employment, including pool staff, are available at jobs.lincoln.ne.gov. Lifeguards must be at least 16 years of age and certified. Training and certification may be available for new employees. For more information contact the Aquatic Office at 402-441-7960, email pools@lincoln.ne.gov, or visit lincoln.ne.gov/pools.

To learn more about swim lessons, free Adult Water Fitness Class, and Swim and Dive Leagues visit click here.

