Man arrested following two car robbery attempts in Lincoln, LPD says

Kyle Christen
Kyle Christen(Lancaster County Jail)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man was arrested following an attempted car robbery at Taco Bell and a car robbery at Yogurtini Thursday night.

Just before 8:40 p.m., Lincoln Police were dispatched to a Taco Bell near North 48th and O Streets on a report of an attempted car robbery.

LPD said arriving officers spoke with the 50-year-old female victim who reported she was in her GMC Yukon, stopped in the Taco Bell drive-thru and was approached by an unknown man who was allegedly armed with a knife.

The man then demanded her GMC Yukon and the victim exited, taking the keys with her as she went into Taco Bell for help.

The man realized he could not operate the GMC Yukon without keys and left on foot, LPD said.

A few minutes later, Lincoln Police were dispatched at 8:45 p.m. to a Yogurtini nearby on a report of a stolen vehicle.

Arriving officers spoke with two victims, a 17-year-old male and 17-year-old female, who described sitting in a GMC Acadia when a man, who was allegedly armed with a knife, opened the drivers’ door and demanded the car, LPD said. The victims then exited the GMC Acadia and the man left in the vehicle.

Lincoln Police and the victims were able to track the stolen vehicle with an Apple AirTag that was inside the car.

LPD said they located the stolen vehicle near 34th and Starr Streets and took 30-year-old Kyle M. Christen into custody. Police said Christen was positively identified by the victims as the suspect in both cases.

A kitchen knife was located in the driver’s door of the stolen vehicle, according to LPD.

Christen was lodged in jail for robbery, attempted robbery, and twice for use of a weapon to commit a felony.

