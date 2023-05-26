Maryland beats Nebraska with 10th inning walk off home run

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An hour and thirty-three minute lightning delay and extra innings made us wait deeper into Thursday evening, but the Huskers fell to #1 seed Maryland Terrapins 2-1 after IF Nick Lorusso hit a walk-off home run to left field off Husker pitcher Shay Schanaman.

The Huskers and Terrapins made it into the top of the 7th before lightning in the area forced the teams into the dugouts and the tarp onto the field at around 8:30 PM, delaying the game until about 10 PM.

After a high scoring affair against Rutgers on Wednesday, Thursday evening’s game was a pitcher’s duel between the Huskers and Terrapins. The Huskers were carried on by junior pitcher Jace Kaminska, who threw 6 innings of 1 run baseball. Kaminska scattered 6 hits and and 2 walks over his 6 innings pitched, striking out 5 Maryland batters, and keeping the Huskers in the game with some clutch pitching. Maryland’s starting pitcher Nick Dean threw 6+ innings of 1 run baseball to match Kaminska, allowing 2 hits and striking out 5 Huskers over 6 1/3 innings.

Maryland managed to load the bases in the bottom of the first, but Kaminska managed to strikeout Maryland OF Matt Woods to end the threat in the first inning. The Huskers then managed to strike first in the second inning on an RBI groundout by Cole Evans, plating catcher Josh Caron. Maryland evened the game at 1 in the bottom of the 5th inning thanks to a single up the middle by Matt Shaw that scored Kevin Keister. Maryland would load the bases again in the bottom of the 5th, but again, Kaminska was able to escape trouble, striking out Matt Woods for the second time to end the inning.

Nebraska managed to put a runner on 1st with 1 out in the top of the 7th before a lightning strike sent the game into a delay for over an hour and a half. The fireworks continued as the game resumed as the Huskers appeared to have grounded into an inning-ending double play. Both outs at 2nd base and 1st base were reviewed, with the umpires overturning the out at 2nd base. Brice Matthews reached on a hit-by-pitch after the review, with Casey Burnham striking out to end the threat and end the top of the 7th.

Corbin Hawkins took the mound for the Huskers in the bottom of the 7th, needing only 7 pitches to get through the top of the order for Maryland.

Maryland pitcher David Falco kept the Husker bats quiet in the top of the 8th with a Max Anderson ground out to 3rd, a Gabe Swansen walk, and then consecutive strikeouts by DH Charlie Fischer and catcher Josh Caron.

Maryland OF Ian Petrutz opened the bottom of the 8th with a seeing eye single into center, prompting a pitching change from Will Bolt. Shay Schanaman went to take over the mound, but we had to sit through another delay as the ground crew needed to work on the pitcher’s mound as Schanaman was seen slipping during warmup pitches.

After the short delay, Schanaman induced a double play and a groundout to finish the bottom of the 8th.

Ben Columbus lead off the top of the 9th with a ground out to first. 3B Dylan Carey singled to left - just the Huskers 3rd hit of the night - before OF Cole Evans grounded in a fielder’s choice. Brice Matthews singled to center, giving the Huskers runners at the corners with 2 outs in the top of the 9th. Casey Burnham went down on strikes to end the threat and end the top of the 9th.

Shay Schanaman struck out Elijah Lambros to start the bottom of the 9th. IF Jacob Orr flied out to centerfield for the 2nd out and Kevin Keister grounded out to 3rd for the final out of the 9th inning.

Maryland turned to pitcher Jason Savacool to start the extra frames - his first relief appearance this season after normally appearing as a starter this season. Max Anderson opened the top of the 10th with a strike out. Gabe Swansen worked a full count and took a walk to try and get the Huskers started in the extra frame. DH Charlie Fischer followed the walk with what appeared to be a hit by pitch, but the umpires ruled he stuck his arm out, leading to a 3rd strike and the second out of the inning. Nebraska challenged the ruling but the ruling was confirmed by the umpires. Catcher Josh Caron grounded out to 3rd to end the top of the 10th.

Schanaman had to face the top of the Maryland batting order in the bottom of the 10th - striking out Luke Shigler, getting OF Matt Shaw to ground out, before Nick Larusso hit a walk off home run to left field to end the game.

The Huskers will face Michigan State on Friday at 7 PM. They will need to win against Michigan State and then beat Maryland twice to get to the Big 10 Championship game.

