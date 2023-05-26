Nebraska golfer Vavrova to compete in Belgian LET event

Husker and Slovakian golfer selected to elite tournament in Belgium
Michaela Vavrova
Michaela Vavrova(University of Nebraska-Lincoln Athletics Communications)
By NU Athletic Communications
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - Nebraska’s Michaela Vavrova will compete in the Belgian Ladies Open as part of the Ladies European Tour at the Naxhelet Golf Club, May 26-28.

The junior from Bojnice, Slovakia has helped the Huskers to a pair of NCAA Regional appearances in her three seasons in Lincoln. The Slovakian National Team member was selected as the 2022 Slovakian Player of the Year and earned one of 11 spots as an invitee into the field of more than 120 players in Belgium.

The first Slovakian women’s golfer in Nebraska history, Vavrova will enter her senior season with the No. 8 career stroke average (76.12) in school history. She led Slovakia at the Women’s Amateur Team Championships in Paris in August of 2022, a tournament that featured 56 of the world’s best teams.

Vavrova owns nine career top-25 finishes at Nebraska, including a 17th-place finish at the 2022 Big Ten Championships.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawsuit claims man was ‘cooked alive’ while working at Nebraska energy facility
The Lincoln Police Department said they have located a 12-year-old girl Thursday just after 12...
Missing 12-year-old girl located, LPD says
Lillie Bowman
Norris teacher’s alleged inappropriate relationship was first reported weeks earlier
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
Fire causes $100,000 in damage to east Lincoln home, LFR says
Fire causes $100,000 in damage to east Lincoln home, LFR says

Latest News

Nebraska vs Maryland, Big 10 Tournament
Maryland beats Nebraska with 10th inning walk off home run
N REPORT: Maryland press conference following extra innings win over Nebraska
Nebraska baseball postgame reactions and highlights from Kevin Sjuts and Eddie Messel
N REPORT: FULL PRESS CONFERENCE - Huskers fall to Maryland 2-1 on extra innings walk off home run