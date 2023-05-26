Sarpy County authorities seeking armed and dangerous suspect

Sarpy County authorities are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous after a standoff Thursday evening.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County Sheriff’s deputies need your help locating a suspect and his vehicle.

The sheriff’s office tells 6 News they received a report of a disturbance near 102nd and Capehart Road around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

When deputies got to the scene, they made contact with a male victim who told them another male party who lived in the area had approached him with his vehicle about speed limits in the area.

A physical disturbance ensued, and the suspect went back to his residence on 102nd Street before deputies arrived.

While deputies were interviewing the victim at the intersection, they heard five to six gunshots from what was later found to be the suspect’s residence. Further investigation found the suspect was the person who fired the shots, identified as Jonathan Sawyer.

Jonathan Sawyer
Jonathan Sawyer(Sarpy County Sheriff's Office)

Sawyer was able to flee the scene in his vehicle before deputies could get to him. He is reported to be in his silver 2011 Ford F150 truck with Nebraska plate WZP 985.

An emergency arrest warrant has been issued for Sawyer for terroristic threats, third-degree assault, and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

If you see Sawyer or his vehicle, call 911 immediately and do not approach Sawyer or his vehicle. He is considered armed and dangerous.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawsuit claims man was ‘cooked alive’ while working at Nebraska energy facility
The Lincoln Police Department said they have located a 12-year-old girl Thursday just after 12...
Missing 12-year-old girl located, LPD says
Lillie Bowman
Norris teacher’s alleged inappropriate relationship was first reported weeks earlier
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
Fire causes $100,000 in damage to east Lincoln home, LFR says
Fire causes $100,000 in damage to east Lincoln home, LFR says

Latest News

A full size pickup could be seen underwater in Dundy County.
Flash Flood Warnings in Southwest Nebraska
Lincoln library card design contest
Coolest temperatures expected in western Nebraska.
Friday Forecast: Warm temperatures continue for eastern Nebraska
U.S. Supreme Court rules on home equity theft case as Nebraska bill hangs in balance
Tow to Go program
AAA to activate ‘Tow to Go’ program in Nebraska for Memorial Day weekend