Two-alarm fire damages two homes in east Lincoln

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a grass fire that then spread to at least two nearby homes Friday afternoon.

The fire started at around 2:21 p.m. in the Eastridge neighborhood when someone was trying to burn off cotton in their yard at their home on Mulder Drive. LFR tells 10/11 NOW the flames then jumped to dry leaves and other debris, starting the lawn on fire. From there, the fire spread even further.

According to LFR, the fire spread to a neighboring home’s garage. Another home had its gutters damaged. At one point, there were six engines and one truck battling the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to house fire in east Lincoln on Friday.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to house fire in east Lincoln on Friday.(Isabella Benson)

