Warm Memorial Day Weekend with isolated storm chances

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’ll be feeling a lot like summertime for majority of the 1011 region this holiday weekend! We will have some spotty to scattered rain and storm chances but there won’t be any day with an all-out washout. There will be a severe weather threat for western areas on Saturday & Sunday.

Overall, the holiday weekend will bring us warm temperatures and spotty to scattered rain and storm chances. Precipitation activity will be hit and miss, and no day will be an all-out washout. Enjoy the warm temperatures, outdoor fun and some greatly missed pool time on Monday!

We’ll be kicking off the start of the holiday weekend with warm temperatures, partly to mostly sunny skies and the chance for isolated to scattered rain and storm chances for some. Isolated rain and thunderstorms are possible in the early afternoon to early evening in central Nebraska. However, the Panhandle and western areas will have the better chance of precip... as rain and storms will build into the area in the evening hours. Some of these storms may be severe with all modes of severe weather possible. The primary threats include large hail, damaging winds. One or two tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Eastern counties will stay dry.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated rain & storm chances possible for central areas in the early afternoon. Rain and storm chances build in the evening for the Panhandle & far western areas. (KOLN)

Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms possible in the Panhandle & west. All modes of severe weather are possible. (KOLN)

We will continue the chance for isolated rain/storms in northern areas Saturday night into Sunday. However, come early Sunday morning, around day-break, scattered rain and storm chances build into central areas. Low temperatures will be seasonal to seasonally warm... in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Scattered rain and thunderstorms for western and Panhandle areas. Isolated rain and storm activity develops early Sunday morning in central and eastern areas. (KOLN)

Sunday will bring slightly warmer temperatures and another chance for isolated to scattered rain and thunderstorms. A few of those thunderstorms may be strong to severe in the west and central areas during the late afternoon to evening hours. Primary storm threats include hail and damaging winds. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s to mid 50s across the state.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated to scattered rain and storm activity possible across the 1011 region in the morning to afternoon. Another round, with better chances builds in the west & central areas in the evening. (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the Panhandle to western Nebraska. Hail & damaging winds are the primary threat. (KOLN)

For our Monday/Memorial Day, warm temperatures get warmer, and we keep the chance for spotty rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. No severe weather expected at this time. High temperatures will be up in to the mid to upper 80s!

Memorial Day High Temperatures (KOLN)

Partly cloudy skies and isolated rain/storm chances possible Monday/Memorial Day. (KOLN)

The upper 80s with turn into the lower 90s as we get to the first few days of June! We will keep the small chance for rain and thunderstorms Sunday through Friday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

