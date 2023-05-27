Huskers square off against Spartans in Big 10 Tourney with the season on the line

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a heartbreaking loss on Thursday night to top seeded Maryland, the Huskers look to bounce back and stave off elimination against the 8th seeded Michigan State Spartans. First pitch is expected at 7 PM with the game being televised on BTN.

📍Omaha, NE

🏟Charles Schwab Field

⚾️Big Ten Baseball Tournament

🆚Michigan St. vs. Nebraska pic.twitter.com/DnpHNNcZRx — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) May 27, 2023

Nebraska DH Charlie Fischer signing autographs before the #Huskers game vs. Michigan State at the Big Ten Tournament pic.twitter.com/WWlXtRaYPi — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) May 26, 2023

Pregame views from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.



Nebraska vs. Michigan State upcoming at the Big Ten Tournament. pic.twitter.com/xLayf59YgQ — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) May 26, 2023

Nebraska did not play Michigan State during the regular season, but did take the series against the Spartans in 2022. Nebraska will start redshirt sophomore Will Walsh, who is 4-2 in 15 appearances this season with a 5.27 ERA. The Spartans start Joseph Dzierwa, a freshman who is 5-2 on the year over 10 appearances with a 4.94 ERA.

