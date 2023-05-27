Huskers square off against Spartans in Big 10 Tourney with the season on the line
May. 26, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a heartbreaking loss on Thursday night to top seeded Maryland, the Huskers look to bounce back and stave off elimination against the 8th seeded Michigan State Spartans. First pitch is expected at 7 PM with the game being televised on BTN.
Nebraska did not play Michigan State during the regular season, but did take the series against the Spartans in 2022. Nebraska will start redshirt sophomore Will Walsh, who is 4-2 in 15 appearances this season with a 5.27 ERA. The Spartans start Joseph Dzierwa, a freshman who is 5-2 on the year over 10 appearances with a 4.94 ERA.
