Lincoln Police arrest two men in separate pursuits on O Street

(WBNG)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested two men for speeding and leading officers on a pursuit in two separate incidents between Friday night and Saturday morning.

The first incident occurred near 52nd and O streets at around 10 p.m. on Friday.

According to LPD, a 25-year-old man riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle was seen speeding in the area. Officers attempted to stop him, but the man lead officers on a pursuit.

A Nebraska State Patrol helicopter was used to track the man to 56th Street and Normal Boulevard. There, the man was arrested without incident.

The 25-year-old man was charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, speeding, having an open title and having a suspended license.

LPD did not release the name of the man arrested.

The second incident occurred near 66th and O streets at around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

LPD said a 19-year-old man driving a silver Pontiac Grand Prix was seen speeding in the area. Officers attempted to stop him, however the man lead officers on a pursuit.

The NSP Air tracked the man to the 1800 Block of N. 29th Street, where he was arrested without incident.

The 19-year-old was charged with DUI, refusing a preliminary test, driving without an interlock device, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, no valid registration, no insurance, speeding, possession of an open alcohol container, minor in possession of alcohol and willful reckless driving.

LPD did not release the name of the man arrested.

