Lincoln pools prepare for opening day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -For weeks, Lincoln Parks and Recreation staff have been focusing on getting the City’s outdoor pools up and running, one is just three days away from letting people take a dip.

It’s almost time to hit the water at seven of the nine public pools in Lincoln, which open on Memorial Day afternoon. Eden, at 48th and Normal, is one of those seven.

“There’s nothing more summer than your public pool,” Maggie Stuckey-Ross, director of Lincoln Parks and Recreation said.

The work has been going on for about a month to prepare. Staff cleaned the inside of the facility at Eden before getting to their outside responsibilities like power-washing the gutters and interior of the pool, then filling it up.

“It’s quite a feat and it takes a lot of people with a lot of different skill sets to pull it off,” Stuckey-Ross said.

The pool has been filled up for a couple of weeks now. Of course, the workers have to keep up with skimming the leaves and other debris out of the water, along with getting important equipment ready to go like buoys and a backboard. These are all necessary steps for safe fun.

“We’re excited to get our swim teams back and free adult water fitness classes that happen throughout the week,” Stuckey-Ross said.

Eden pool employees say they’re looking forward to getting the season started.

“I’m super excited for this pool season to start. I’m especially excited to see all the neighborhood kiddos again and I coach the swim team so I’m excited to see all of the swimmers come back that I haven’t seen all year,” Kenly Kottmeyer, Eden Pool head guard said.

Parks and recreation says they’ll be hiring lifeguards and other aquatic workers all summer long. Their goal is to hire 200 total for all nine public pools.

Eden pool opens on Monday as well as Arnold, Ballard, Highlands, Irvingdale, University Place and Woods. Belmont will open June first and Star City Shores opens June 5.

