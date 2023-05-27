Nebraska Governor vetoes funding for CEDARS teen housing

Governor Jim Pillen vetoed funding for a CEDARS teen housing facility.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Among the list of projects Governor Jim Pillen decided the government shouldn’t pay for this year, one is aimed at helping pregnant and parenting teens.

On a patch of land at 66th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, CEDARS Home for Kids was planning on building a new 7,000 square foot facility called the Carriage House, where teens who are pregnant or parenting could stay a few months to get back on their feet. It’ll cost $3 million in total, a third of that was set to come from Nebraska’s general fund.

That is, until Gov. Pillen vetoed it. CEDARS wasn’t able to talk about the future plans, but forwarded 10/11 NOW to a partner in the project, Voices for Children, who said the veto was really disappointing.

“It is a year where where we have this surplus or we have all this money,” said Anahi Salazar, Voices for Children in Nebraska. “And I really think one of Nebraskans values is is children and children’s futures. And we think that we should be providing these resources.”

CEDARS still plans to move forward with the project, but how they’ll make up that funding is up in the air. The governor said some money could come from a different state fund, the senator behind the effort said she’s not sure yet what will happen and they’ll know more next week.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawsuit claims man was ‘cooked alive’ while working at Nebraska energy facility
The Lincoln Police Department said they have located a 12-year-old girl Thursday just after 12...
Missing 12-year-old girl located, LPD says
Kyle Christen
Man arrested following two car robbery attempts in Lincoln, LPD says
Lillie Bowman
Norris teacher’s alleged inappropriate relationship was first reported weeks earlier
Two homes damaged by a grass fire in east Lincoln
Two-alarm fire damages three homes in east Lincoln

Latest News

Nebraska Governor vetoes funding for CEDARS teen housing
Eden pool
Lincoln pools prepare for opening day
Lincoln Parks and Recreation releases summer pool schedule
Court overturns murder convictions
New ruling overturns Lincoln murder convictions, sentences in Brandon case