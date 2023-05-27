NSP pursuit ends with fiery crash in far northeast Lincoln

Video from the scene and the 10/11 NOW Skyview Camera of a pursuit that ended with a fiery crash in a field near 84th & Cornhusker late Friday night.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 1:21 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A pursuit that stretched miles across Lancaster County came to an end in the far northeastern section of Lincoln late Friday night.

This morning, details are limited, but the pursuit began at some point after 11 p.m. Friday night west of Lancaster County on I-80. 10/11 NOW’s Skyview camera was following the incident eastbound as it entered the county and continued on the north side of the city on the interstate.

The Nebraska State Patrol appears the have been the primary agency involved, as they continued the chase past the Waverly exit before going out of sight on Skyview. Moments later, the pursuit came back into view as the suspect changed directions and was going westbound on I-80.

The pursuit then moved off the interstate an on to Highway 6 towards Lincoln. It then moved southbound on 84th before the driver of the vehicle drove off the road into a field, just south of the U-Stop at 84th & Cornhusker.

It’s unclear if the driver crashed or became stuck, but the vehicle shortly after it came to a stop caught fire, forcing Lincoln Fire & Rescue to respond.

A 10/11 NOW reporter at the scene says it appeared that the driver of the vehicle was apprehended and checked out by paramedics. It’s unclear of they were hospitalized.

Multiple Lincoln Police cruisers were also at the scene, but it’s unclear what their involvement in the incident is.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawsuit claims man was ‘cooked alive’ while working at Nebraska energy facility
The Lincoln Police Department said they have located a 12-year-old girl Thursday just after 12...
Missing 12-year-old girl located, LPD says
Kyle Christen
Man arrested following two car robbery attempts in Lincoln, LPD says
Lillie Bowman
Norris teacher’s alleged inappropriate relationship was first reported weeks earlier
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a grass fire that spread to three homes and five backyards...
Two-alarm fire damages three homes in east Lincoln

Latest News

Fiery Crash After NSP Pursuit
31-year-old man hospitalized after shooting in Lincoln
Two women were killed in a crash near 52nd and O Streets Memorial Day 2022.
LPD increases O Street traffic enforcement during Memorial Day weekend
Safety on O Street