One person hospitalized after shooting in Lincoln

Lincoln Police are investigating after someone was shot in the leg Friday evening.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Details are limited right now. Police were called to the scene near S. 11th and F streets around 7:40 p.m. The only information they could release was that the person has a gunshot wound to their leg and was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown, as well as their identity.

It’s also unknown if police are looking for a suspect in this case or what happened leading up to the shooting.

This is an ongoing story. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest details.

