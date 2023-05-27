Relay sets school record at NCAA West first round
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s 4x100m relay team broke an 18-year-old school record to headline six more NCAA Championships qualifiers on Friday at the NCAA West First Round at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calif. The Huskers now have 17 bids to nationals with the women set to close out the regional meet on Saturday.
The 4x100m relay team - Brithton Senior, Kavian Kerr, Lorenzo Paissan and Garrett Kaalund - ran 39.03 to qualify for the NCAA Championships with the third-fastest time. The Huskers entered the meet seeded 21st out of 24 teams. They broke the previous school record of 39.19, set in 2005.
Darius Luff will make his way to Austin, Texas for the NCAA Championships in the 110m hurdles after finishing second overall with a time of 13.44. Luff has the No. 3 time in the NCAA this season (13.32).
Tyus Wilson and Michael Hoffer both qualified for the Big Red in the high jump. Wilson will head to his first NCAA Championships after clearing 7-0 1/4 (2.14m). Hoffer also cleared that height and will make the trip to nationals for the second time in his career.
Maxwell Otterdahl and Jonah Wilson will both compete in two throws at the NCAA Championships after the duo qualified in the discus on Friday. They already had qualified in the shot put on Wednesday. Otterdahl had a personal best of 193-7 (59.01m), the No. 8 discus mark in school history. Wilson had a season best of 189-7 (57.78m).
The Husker women will have 13 student-athletes contending for a spot at nationals when the meet resumes on Saturday at 3 p.m. (CT).
Nebraska’s NCAA Outdoor Championships Qualifiers
Brithton Senior/Kavian Kerr/Lorenzo Paissan/Garrett Kaalund, Men’s 4x100m Relay
Maddie Harris, Women’s Javelin
Michael Hoffer, Men’s High Jump
Axelina Johansson, Women’s Shot Put
Taylor Latimer, Women’s Shot Put
Darius Luff, Men’s 110m Hurdles
Rhema Otabor, Women’s Javelin
Maxwell Otterdahl, Men’s Discus
Maxwell Otterdahl, Men’s Shot Put
Arthur Petersen, Men’s Javelin
Dash Sirmon, Men’s Javelin
Till Steinforth, Men’s Decathlon
Till Steinforth, Men’s Long Jump
Velecia Williams, Women’s Long Jump
Jonah Wilson, Men’s Discus
Jonah Wilson, Men’s Shot Put
Tyus Wilson, Men’s High Jump
