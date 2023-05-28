1 injured after shots fired at large party in Omaha

Police investigate a shooting near 25th and Ames
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting.

Omaha Police officers were called to the scene near 25th and Ames around 3:45 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived they found one man shot and injured.

Investigators say there was a party in the area with several hundred people, and when the shots were fired they all scattered.

Officers remained on the scene for the following few hours. They say they’re still working to find the shooter.

