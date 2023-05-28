4 injured in Saturday night Bellevue crash

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Several people were injured after a crash in Bellevue.

Investigators say the crash happened Saturday night near 29th and Capehart Road and authorities responded just after 9:30 p.m.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says four people were injured in the crash. Three of them were said to be in critical condition and one of them was in serious condition.

Details on the cause of the crash or how many vehicles were involved weren’t immediately available.

