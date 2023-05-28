Cosmic Eye Brewing hosts kitten adoption event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cosmic Eye Brewing visitors were greeted by more than music and drinks on Sunday. Ten kittens, separated from the bar room by a little fence, climbed, chased string and played together.

It was part of Brave Animal Rescue’s kitten adoption event, which allowed visitors to get a little kitten therapy. All those kittens are up for adoption, so the event aimed to find them good homes and raise awareness about the plight of some animals in the city.

“Many of these kittens are local, and they were just found on the streets,” said Hannah Manley, co-director of Brave Animal Rescue. “So it’s important to know that homeless kittens is an issue, and it’s important to spay and neuter your pets.”

Brave Animal Rescue, a non-profit that advocates for animals, just rescued their 700th animal. Although the kittens weren’t able to be fully adopted at Sunday’s event, people who are interested can start the adoption process on the Brave Animal Rescue’s website.

