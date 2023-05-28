Firefighters battle two-alarm fire early Sunday morning

The scene of a two-alarm house fire near 16th & A Streets early Sunday morning.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Firefighters with Lincoln Fire and Rescue managed to keep flames contained that broke out at a home converted into an apartment early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the structure around 2 a.m., just south of 16th and A Streets. Shortly after, the call was upgraded and additional units responded.

No injuries have been reported, and firefighters were able to get the fire completely under control in less than an hour.

The cause and amount of damage done are being investigated. It’s also unclear how many people, if any, have been displaced.

