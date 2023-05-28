O Street Night Two: Déjà vu, but with a bit more noise and activity

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The second night on O Street was much like the first, but with what appeared to be a few more people, vehicles, and law enforcement activity.

Unlike Friday night, onlookers began gathering a little earlier on O Street between 44th and Cotner. Around 7 p.m., there was a noticeable presence lining the road going through the heart of the Capital City.

Lincoln Police and the Nebraska State Patrol were also just as noticeable with their presence, with their mobile command center once again in the back of the Hy-Vee parking lot, between 50th and 52nd and right in the epicenter of all the action.

NSP’s helicopter was also on hand and kept busy, with two different occasions during the night where the Airwing was circling two parts of Lincoln for reasons unknown right now.

Around 11 p.m., LPD began clearing out a packed Hy-Vee parking lot that was filled with people and vehicles. Roughly 15 minutes later, police began clearing out people and vehicles that were lined up along the strip malls on the side of O Street between 52 and 48th. While that process took a bit longer, authorities had all the lots cleared out by 11:45 p.m.

Like the previous night, there were also several traffic stops that took place, as captured by the 10/11 NOW Skyview camera.

By 1:30 a.m. early Sunday morning, LPD and NSP’s O Street operations were over, and little traffic occupied the main area.

A look at the area of 48th & O from the 10/11 NOW Skyview camera on the second night (Saturday) of Memorial Day weekend. (10/11 NOW)

