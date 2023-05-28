O Street Night Two: Déjà vu, but with a bit more noise and activity

A view of O Street on Saturday night around 8 p.m. during the Memorial Day weekend.
A view of O Street on Saturday night around 8 p.m. during the Memorial Day weekend.(10/11 NOW)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The second night on O Street was much like the first, but with what appeared to be a few more people, vehicles, and law enforcement activity.

Unlike Friday night, onlookers began gathering a little earlier on O Street between 44th and Cotner. Around 7 p.m., there was a noticeable presence lining the road going through the heart of the Capital City.

Lincoln Police and the Nebraska State Patrol were also just as noticeable with their presence, with their mobile command center once again in the back of the Hy-Vee parking lot, between 50th and 52nd and right in the epicenter of all the action.

NSP’s helicopter was also on hand and kept busy, with two different occasions during the night where the Airwing was circling two parts of Lincoln for reasons unknown right now.

Around 11 p.m., LPD began clearing out a packed Hy-Vee parking lot that was filled with people and vehicles. Roughly 15 minutes later, police began clearing out people and vehicles that were lined up along the strip malls on the side of O Street between 52 and 48th. While that process took a bit longer, authorities had all the lots cleared out by 11:45 p.m.

Like the previous night, there were also several traffic stops that took place, as captured by the 10/11 NOW Skyview camera.

By 1:30 a.m. early Sunday morning, LPD and NSP’s O Street operations were over, and little traffic occupied the main area.

A look at the area of 48th & O from the 10/11 NOW Skyview camera on the second night (Saturday)...
A look at the area of 48th & O from the 10/11 NOW Skyview camera on the second night (Saturday) of Memorial Day weekend.(10/11 NOW)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fiery crash following a pursuit that involved the Nebraska State Patrol and...
Washington woman arrested after pursuit in multiple counties
The view of O Street in the area of 50th Street around 11 p.m. Friday night.
O Street Recap: night one noisy, but thankfully uneventful
Lincoln Police arrest two men in separate pursuits on O Street
Cedars Home for Children
Nebraska Governor vetoes funding for CEDARS teen housing
Court overturns murder convictions
New ruling overturns Lincoln murder convictions, sentences in Brandon case

Latest News

World War II veteran Alfred Zeig gets ready to celebrate his 100th birthday with his family.
World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Nebraska vs. Maryland B1G Tournament Highlights (Sat. May 27)
Sunday High Temperatures
Warm Memorial Day Weekend with spotty storm chances
Lincoln Police arrest two men in separate pursuits on O Street