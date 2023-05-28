World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Many people across Lincoln are reflecting on the sacrifices of service members this Memorial Day weekend. One man remembered the hundreds of sailors he served alongside during World War II, and he did that surrounded by family right as he is about to reach a century of life.

Playing a tune he loves, Alfred Zieg drifts back to his youth—to days before the Second Great War shattered the world and sent him sailing thousands of miles in a hunk of steel.

Alfred ran radar on the USS Wasatch, an important command ship targeted frequently by Japanese attacks. He didn’t even know how to swim, but he trained to do assault landings.

“We made five landings, but we were lucky neither one of us were injured at that time,” Alfred said.

Alfred was at Nagasaki after the atomic bomb leveled the city, and inside he still carries scars of radiation poisoning.

Now, he’s celebrating his upcoming 100th birthday. He’s the last surviving crew member of 900.

“I’m proud of him,” said Jim Zieg, Alfred’s youngest son. “I’m proud of anybody that serves in the military who’s willing to risk their lives for us to have the freedom that we do. And I think that we can tend to take it for granted and we can tend to forget it very easily.”

Alfred’s youngest son, Jim, lives in Lincoln. As children, grandchildren and great grandchildren gathered to celebrate Alfred, Jim reflected on Alfred’s parenting. Jim said Alfred didn’t talk about the war at all until Jim was in high school.

“We don’t what these guys went through and the sacrifice they gave, not knowing from day-to-day if they would ever make it back home again,” Jim said.

Alfred still remembers many of the names, and he said he’ll never forget the faces of all the men he served with.

