Athlete of the week: Mason Wisnieski

Mason Wisnieski after turning a game saving double play.
Mason Wisnieski after turning a game saving double play.(koln)
By Eddie Messel
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malcolm’s Mason Wisnieski capped off an incredible sophomore campaign leading the Clippers to a Class C baseball state championship.

Wisnieski did everything in the state title game ranging from offense and defense. On offense Wisnieski went 1-2 at the plate bringing in two RBI in a game the Clippers won 3-1.

On defense Wisnieski made a diving catch at third to double up the runner on second for a double play that got Malcolm out of the inning. Omaha Roncalli, at the time, had the tying run on base. The sophomore not only helped Malcolm win the state title but he also finished the year hitting over .500.

