Biden to participate in Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony

FILE - President Joe Biden lays a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington...
FILE - President Joe Biden lays a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Arlington, Va. Biden will participate in the traditional ceremony on Monday before delivering an address.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday as part of the 155th National Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff also will attend.

The ceremony will be followed shortly thereafter by the president’s Memorial Day address at Memorial Amphitheater.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will also deliver remarks.

The first official “Decoration Day,” was held at Arlington National Cemetery on May 30, 1868, in the shadow of the Civil War. Tens of thousands of that war’s dead were interred at the cemetery, which had been created in 1864.

The holiday became officially known as Memorial Day in 1971.

The Department of Veterans Affairs wants to raise awareness of a final honor for veterans. (Source: CNN/NATIONAL CEMETERY ADMINISTRATION)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

A view of O Street on Saturday night around 8 p.m. during the Memorial Day weekend.
O Street Night Two: Déjà vu, but with a bit more noise and activity
The scene of a two-alarm house fire near 16th & A Streets early Sunday morning.
Firefighters battle two-alarm fire early Sunday morning
The scene of a fiery crash following a pursuit that involved the Nebraska State Patrol and...
Washington woman arrested after pursuit in multiple counties
Lincoln Police arrest two men in separate pursuits on O Street
A list of Memorial Day Ceremonies taking place in Lincoln

Latest News

Emergency crews responded to the scene of what appeared to be a partial building collapse in...
1 person rescued overnight after part of apartment building collapses in Iowa
Cass County deputy injured in near head-on crash along HWY 75 near Murray.
Cass County deputy injured in near head-on crash with teenage driver
Memorial Day High Temperatures
Memorial Day Forecast: Warm with a chance of rain
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!