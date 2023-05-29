Congressman Mike Flood postpones Lincoln town hall due to expected debt ceiling vote

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - U.S. Congressman Mike Flood postponed the upcoming Lincoln town hall on May 30 at Lincoln North Star High School due to an expected vote on the debt ceiling limit. A new date for the town hall will be announced in the future.

At the now cancelled Lincoln town hall, Congressman Flood was going to provide updates on the priorities that he has been working on for Lincoln and Nebraska’s First Congressional District.

District staff were also going to be available to assist with challenges regarding federal agencies, military academy nominations, scheduling requests and other needs constituents might encounter.

On Saturday, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached an “agreement in principle” to raise the nation’s legal debt ceiling. The agreement will need support from both the Republican and Democratic parties in order to win congressional approval.

