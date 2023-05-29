Huskers enter offseason after loss in Big Ten Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska baseball’s 2022-23 season came to an end on Saturday after a loss to Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Nebraska finishes the year 33-23-1 and has some work to do in the offseason to help revamp their roster for the 2023-24 season. The Huskers will lose fifth year seniors Kyle Perry (pitcher), Shay Schanaman (pitcher), Griffin Everitt (catcher) and Efry Cervantes (infielder). There are also two other seniors on the roster with at least one year of eligibility left in outfielder Luke Sartori and pitcher Mason Ornelas.

The biggest loss though will possibly come from the middle infield. Both starters Max Anderson and Brice Matthews carried the load defensively and offensively for Nebraska. Both are juniors and both are likely to be high draft picks in this years MLB Draft.

Anderson finished this year batting .414 with 21 home runs, 101 hits and 70 RBI. While his counterpart at shortstop Brice Matthews finished the year batting .359 with 20 home runs, 74 hits and 67 RBI.

