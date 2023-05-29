Memorial Day Forecast: Warm with a chance of rain

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible today. This week will feature above average temperatures and feel a bit muggy. The chance of rain continues throughout the week.

Today (Memorial Day) will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The best chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be in the late afternoon and evening. Much of Nebraska is in a marginal risk for severe weather late this afternoon and evening. This means isolated severe storms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s which is above average for late May. Winds will be south and southeast at 8 to 18 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible today. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. (KOLN)

Memorial Day High Temperatures (KOLN)

Variable cloudiness is expected Tuesday. There will once again be a chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Part of Nebraska is in a marginal risk for severe weather. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds. The tornado threat is very low. Highs temperatures will be in the 80s. Winds will be south at 5 to 15 mph. The weather pattern looks to remain active for the second half of the week with a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day.

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday for part of the area. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. (KOLN)

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

