Three different road projects begin across southern Lancaster County on Tuesday

By Ryan Swanigan
Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says three different road projects will get underway on Tuesday across portions of southern Lancaster County.

The first will be a road construction project on Highway 77 from the north side of Princeton to Highway 33 (Roca Road).

“Work includes concrete and asphalt repair, followed by an asphalt overlay and shouldering operations,” NDOT said in a press release. Drivers can expect lane closures and restrictions, as well as a 12-foot width restriction.

NDOT says the work should be completed in October.

Also beginning Tuesday, two different railroad crossing projects will also take place. NDOT says the crossing on Hickman Road at 54th Street will be repaired and is expected to take three days to complete.

At the same time, the railroad crossing on the west side of Roca on Roca Road will also undergo repairs. NDOT provided the same time frame when it comes to this project’s completion.

Driver’s are encourage to avoid both of these areas and plan an alternate route.

