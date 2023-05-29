Year after tragedy, classic car cruise on O Street draws enthusiasts from across the state

There was an uptick in traffic on O Street Memorial Day weekend. It’s part of a long-standing...
There was an uptick in traffic on O Street Memorial Day weekend. It’s part of a long-standing tradition of unofficial classic car cruises. But since a tragic crash in 2022, some things have changed for the event.(10/11 NOW)
By John Grinvalds
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The blaring of engines and screaming of tires is the melody that O Street plays every Memorial Day weekend for a cruise of classic cars.

“A lot of fun, always being around car people,” Lyle Miller, an attendee said.

It’s an annual tradition stretching back decades. Parking lots become homes for impromptu car shows, and hundreds sit in lawn chairs and pick-up beds on either side of O Street.

“I come from a car family,” said Marcia Gibson, an attendee from North Platte. “My dad’s got some classic cars. My husband races, and so therefore, it is fun to just come out and see the cars. And it’s fun to teach the grandkids too, the different cars and how they’ve changed through the years.”

But since a tragic car accident took the lives of two and wounded twenty last year, a shadow has loomed over the event. Gibson said she left O Street just 30 minutes before that crash.

“It’s kind of a fearful thought because we were just across the street,” Gibson said.

But folks said things are a lot safer this year.

“It was kind of a wake up call for everybody,” Lynn Miller, an attendee, said. “To be a little bit more aware and not to be taking so many chances.”

Traffic rules changed, cutting out some dangerous turns altogether. More LPD officers have been on duty this weekend.

LPD even set up a mobile command unit in the Hy-Vee parking lot right in the heart of the action.

“Just that little bit of a presence, I think, has made people a little more conscious of how to participate in the event,” Gibson said.

Classic car enthusiasts said this event is a great way to welcome summer and get out with friends and family.

“Everybody out here is pretty good people,” said Jeff Rodzielski, an attendee. “Car people are.”

