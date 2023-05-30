Garage fire at The Lodge Apartments causes $120,000 in damage

(Structure fire in Midland)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A garage fire at The Lodge Apartments caused $120,000 in damage on Monday.

According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, firefighters were dispatched shortly after 5 a.m. to a suspected fire in a garage unit located near South 48th Street and Old Cheney Road.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the line of 10 garages. The fire was found in the third garage and had spread to the adjacent ones.

All the units were opened and checked by firefighters. Smoke damage was found throughout all units.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

LFR said the fire caused $100,000 of damage to the structures and $20,000 for contents of the third unit.

No injuries were reported by LFR.

