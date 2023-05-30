Lincoln Airport hosts open house to showcase new terminal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The months long project to revamp the flight terminal at the Lincoln Airport is wrapping up, and tonight the public can get a first look at the new terminal.

The terminal expansion added 35,000 square feet, and features new TSA lines, a pet relief area and a bar and restaurant post security. As well as six fully functional gates to be split between the two airlines with service to the airport, Red Way Airlines and United. The new terminal opens up just in time for summer travel, when the airport typically sees a rise in passenger numbers. But, the hope is that the numbers will stay steady year-round with more space and more flights.

“There’s just something about walking into a busy airport and feeling the heartbeat of what’s going on,” Rachel Barth with the Lincoln Airport Authority said. “I hope it gets the community excited and I hope they fly out and see how beautiful it is, there is something about your convenience and your time and being able to fly locally.”

Tonight’s open house runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is the only time you can get past the TSA security check without being a ticketed passenger. Flights will begin at the new terminal next week, with the inaugural Red Way Airlines flight being June 8 at 8 a.m.

