Madison Pitsch promoted to co-anchor for 10/11′s evening newscasts

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11 is thrilled to announce the promotion of Madison Pitsch to the position of co-anchor for the 5, 6, 10 p.m. newscasts.

Having previously anchored 10/11′s weekend newscasts and most recently the 5pm newscast, Madison has captivated viewers with her ability to shed light on stories that often go unnoticed, focusing on under-represented populations and sharing uplifting news. Her commitment to delivering impactful journalism has earned her the trust of our audience.

The decision to appoint Madison as the co-anchor came naturally when Kelsie Passolt expressed her desire to return home and take a break from the evening shift after an incredible 11 years in the business.

“Madison is the perfect fit for the position,” said Mikel Lauber, Director of News. “We greatly appreciate the trust viewers have placed in Madison and the valuable contributions she brings to our team.”

Madison joins forces with Cole Miller at the anchor desk, alongside esteemed Chief Meteorologist Ken Siemek and Sports Director Kevin Sjuts. Together, they form a powerhouse team to deliver the most comprehensive and engaging newscasts to our community.

Interestingly, both Cole and Madison began their careers as news interns at 10/11. Their shared history and growth within our organization make their partnership even more special as they step into their roles as co-anchors for 10/11′s most watched newscasts.

We invite our viewers to join us in celebrating this milestone in Madison’s career as she continues to make a positive impact through her exceptional journalism.

Cole Miller and Madison Pitsch
Cole Miller and Madison Pitsch(10/11 NOW)

Watch Kelsie Passolt’s goodbye message below.

Kelsie Passolt says her goodbyes to her co-workers and the audience of 10/11 NOW after nearly two years as anchor.

