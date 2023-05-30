Person rescued from apartment fire south of downtown Lincoln

One dog also died in the fire
Apartment fire near 16th and G Streets
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was rescued from an apartment windowsill during a fire south of the Nebraska State Capitol Tuesday afternoon.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of flames coming out of an apartment building window near 16th and G Streets just after 4:30 p.m.

According to Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg, LFR rescued one person who was sitting on the windowsill when crews arrived. The person rescued was not injured but chose to go to the hospital.

One dog died in the fire, LFR said.

LFR said one apartment on the third floor was involved in the fire and was heavily damaged. There was no major damage to the structure.

The fire inspector is working to determine the cause.

Most residents will be able to go back into the apartment but a few people may be displaced, LFR said.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

