Tecumseh State Correctional Institution announces inmate death

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Tecumseh State Correctional Institution announced on Tuesday the death of a 72-year-old inmate.

Michael Bedel died on Monday at the TSCI.

Bedel’s sentence began on Sept. 17, 2010. He was serving a 25- to 30-year sentence for first-degree and third-degree sexual assault out of Platte County.

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Bedel was being treated for a medical condition.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.