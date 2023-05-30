Tecumseh State Correctional Institution announces inmate death

The Tecumseh State Correctional Institution announced on Tuesday the death of a 72-year-old...
The Tecumseh State Correctional Institution announced on Tuesday the death of a 72-year-old inmate.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Tecumseh State Correctional Institution announced on Tuesday the death of a 72-year-old inmate.

Michael Bedel died on Monday at the TSCI.

Bedel’s sentence began on Sept. 17, 2010. He was serving a 25- to 30-year sentence for first-degree and third-degree sexual assault out of Platte County.

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Bedel was being treated for a medical condition.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cass County deputy injured in near head-on crash along HWY 75 near Murray.
Cass County deputy injured in near head-on crash with teenage driver
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in north Lincoln on Monday.
Fire causes $26,900 in damage to north Lincoln mobile home
Monday High Temperatures
Memorial Day Forecast: Warm with a chance of rain
Emergency crews responded to the scene of what appeared to be a partial building collapse in...
1 person rescued overnight after part of apartment building collapses in Iowa; structure to be demolished
A view of O Street on Saturday night around 8 p.m. during the Memorial Day weekend.
O Street Night Two: Déjà vu, but with a bit more noise and activity

Latest News

5-Day Outlook
Wednesday Forecast: A bit sticky and warm with an occasional ‘storm...
Garage fire at The Lodge Apartments causes $120,000 in damage
Nebraska Legislature votes to pass LB 574
ACLU of Nebraska files lawsuit challenging new abortion ban and restrictions on care for trans youth
Police lights generic
Man dies after tractor tire explosion in northeast Nebraska