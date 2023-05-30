Tecumseh State Correctional Institution announces inmate death
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Tecumseh State Correctional Institution announced on Tuesday the death of a 72-year-old inmate.
Michael Bedel died on Monday at the TSCI.
Bedel’s sentence began on Sept. 17, 2010. He was serving a 25- to 30-year sentence for first-degree and third-degree sexual assault out of Platte County.
While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Bedel was being treated for a medical condition.
As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
