Tuesday Forecast: Another warm day with hit or miss storm activity

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The last few days of May will be feeling like summer.... we’ll have daily spotty storm chances and warm temperatures.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10 PM Monday night for portions of central, western areas.

Until 10 PM Monday. (KOLN)

Yet another day of rain and thunderstorm activity is setting up for Tuesday. Isolated to widely scattered storm activity possible in eastern areas for the bulk of the day. Another round of storms will fire up in the west and move eastward into central areas in the evening. A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible in the evening hours for portions of western and central areas. Hail and damaging winds are the primary storm threats. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for most but a few areas could hit the 90s.

Rain and thunderstorm activity possible in the east throughout much of the day. Another round of storm activity sets up in the west and central counties in the evening. (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in portions of western and central areas (KOLN)

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Scattered rain and storm chances persist Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning... primarily in the west and central areas. Isolated activity cannot be ruled out in the east. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Scattered rain and storm activity possible in the west and central areas. (KOLN)

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Wednesday will bring a quieter day weather-wise... rain and storm chances wise. An isolated pop-up rain shower or thunderstorm will be possible throughout the day, but it will be a primarily dry day. However, the rain and storm chances ramp back up in the evening for the western and central areas... where a few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the southwest. Damaging winds and hail are the primary storm threats. It’ll be another warm and muggy day with highs in the 80s.

Fairly dry conditions expected for much of the day on Wednesday. Rain and storm chances return later in the evening. (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the southwest. (KOLN)

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The active weather pattern persists through the next 7 days... daily hit or miss rain and storm chances with warm to hot, muggy conditions.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

