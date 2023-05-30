Wednesday Forecast: A bit sticky and warm with an occasional ‘storm...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The current weather pattern looks “locked in” for the remainder of the week and into the weekend...

5-Day Outlook (KOLN)

The overall weather “forecast” for the coming days is a rather easy one to put together...but the “specifics” of each day’s weather conditions are much more of a challenge. For our region, expect warm and slightly humid weather each of the next several days. Temperatures will be cooler over the western-half of Nebraska where the better shower-and-thunderstorm chance will occur pretty much each day through the upcoming weekend. Expect highs in the 70s and 80s...with a few lower 90s possible in spots over the coming days. Thunderstorm “chances” will develop each day as abundant low-level moisture continues to stream north from the Gulf of Mexico...and interacts with a series of weak disturbances aloft as they float across the Midwest. The most “likely” timing scenario is for late-afternoon and evening thunderstorms to develop and push east. Widely “scattered” ‘storms will be possible just about anywhere...but better thunderstorm chances will develop in western Nebraska with the heating of the day and the weak waves rolling east out of the Rockies. These ‘storms are likely to form a line...or “complex” as they push east...and while much of this activity is expected to weaken over time...some precipitation could make it into eastern Nebraska during the overnights and early mornings.

Skycast - 8pm Tuesday (KOLN)

Skycast - 8pm Wednesday (KOLN)

Skycast - 8pm Thursday (KOLN)

While widespread severe weather is not anticipated...isolated-to-scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible at times...with the main threats being large hail...damaging winds...and periods of heavy rain.

Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday (KOLN)

Severe Weather Outlook - Wednesday (KOLN)

Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday (KOLN)

Wednesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Outlook will continue to be dominated by seasonally warm temperatures and daily shower-and-thunderstorm chances into early next week...with longer-range forecast models trying to indicate some changes for our area further down the road.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

8-to-14 Day Temperature Outlook (KOLN)

8-to-14 Day Precipitation Outlook (KOLN)

